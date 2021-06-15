Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.78 and last traded at $89.92. 22,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 23,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27.

