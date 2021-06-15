Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.19. 4,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55.

