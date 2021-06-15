Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 30,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 68,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.