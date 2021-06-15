Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46.

