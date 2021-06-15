Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.17 and last traded at $59.78. Approximately 13,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 49,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98.

