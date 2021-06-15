Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 75,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 79,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.