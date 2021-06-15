Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.21. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 174,792 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

