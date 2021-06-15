Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $246.78 and last traded at $246.39. Approximately 11,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 24,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.07.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.