Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.75 and last traded at $116.85. Approximately 22,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 22,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22.

