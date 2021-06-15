Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.10. Approximately 2,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.06.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.