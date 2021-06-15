Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (BIT: UCG):

6/14/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.40 ($14.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.40 ($14.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €10.60 ($12.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

