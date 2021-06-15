Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00.

6/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$99.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$97.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$96.00 to C$100.00.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00.

5/18/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NA stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

