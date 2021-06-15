Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 493,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

