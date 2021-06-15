Investors Purchase High Volume of MiX Telematics Call Options (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,237 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,137% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 145,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.