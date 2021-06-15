Investors Purchase High Volume of MiX Telematics Call Options (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,237 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,137% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.
Shares of MIXT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 145,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.66.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
