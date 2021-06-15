Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,468 shares of company stock worth $2,247,207 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

