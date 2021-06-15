Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

