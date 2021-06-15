iomart Group’s (IOM) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LON:IOM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 93,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.38. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £307.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Reece Donovan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

