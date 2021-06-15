iomart Group’s (IOM) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
LON:IOM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 93,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.38. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £307.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
