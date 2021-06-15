iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 8,179,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,430. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

