Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $147.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.98 million and the highest is $151.40 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $140.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $603.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.91 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

