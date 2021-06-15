Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $39.00. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 2,113 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

