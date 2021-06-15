iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,632 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 3.82% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

CMBS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,599. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.