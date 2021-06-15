iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,545 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 8.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $71,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 848,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,831. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22.

