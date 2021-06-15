iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 12,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 32,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21.

