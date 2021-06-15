iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $56,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

