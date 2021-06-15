iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 691.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.43% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $163,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

