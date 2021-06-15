iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Increased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,489. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $135.92 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

