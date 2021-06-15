iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.30. 19,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

