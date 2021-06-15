iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.53 and last traded at $131.98. Approximately 49,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 309,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.77.

