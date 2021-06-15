iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

