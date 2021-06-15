iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.59. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.