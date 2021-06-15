iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $105.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

