Istar Inc. Buys 12,793 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,254,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.53 per share, with a total value of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 118,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,697. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

