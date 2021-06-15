Istar Inc. Buys 13,066 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,878,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

SAFE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 118,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,697. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

