Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,931. The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITMR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

