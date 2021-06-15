Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 17,343 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

