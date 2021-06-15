J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

