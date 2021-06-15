J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
