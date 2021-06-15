J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $17,047,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

