Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,305. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

