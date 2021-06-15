Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.60. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 179.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.