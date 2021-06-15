Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 2.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.17. 2,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,008. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

