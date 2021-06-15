JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.86% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $161,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

