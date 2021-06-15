Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aiful alerts:

Aiful Company Profile

Aiful Corporation engages in consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. It offers unsecured, secured, and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Aiful Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiful and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.