Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 40,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 197,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 18.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IBP shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

