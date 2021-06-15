Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 40,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. 197,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $17,462,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

