Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 40,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. 197,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.80.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $17,462,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.