Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JRSH stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
