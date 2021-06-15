Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

