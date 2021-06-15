Jetcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $651,212.61 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $651,212.61 and approximately $814,365.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

