Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.62. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 366 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

