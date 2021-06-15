JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 13,878 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,558 shares of company stock worth $233,428. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in JMP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

