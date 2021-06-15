John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 4,237 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $263.87. 12,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,706. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.