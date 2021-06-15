JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of YY traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,009. JOYY has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

